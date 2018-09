Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Secretariat police raided two gambling dens in Muslim Colony and Nurpur Shahan area and arrested 16 gamblers besides recovering cash, mobile phone and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said. He said that SP (City) Aamir Niazi constituted a police team including SHO Secretariat police station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Zahid, ASI Shaukat Abbassi and others.