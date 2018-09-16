Share:

KHYBER - Wheat weighing 280 tons was handed over to Afghan officials at Torkham border on Saturday.

In this connection, a simple ceremony was held at Torkham, which was attended from Pakistani side by Major General Mazhar Iqbal and Col (retd) Zaheeruddin Babar beside other administration and forces officials while official of Afghan agriculture ministry, Gulam Farooq, represented Afghanistan at the gathering.

Sharing details on the occasion, the Pakistani official said that as a good gesture, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had gifted 40,000 tons wheat to Afghanistan and today the first consignment was handed over to the Afghan officials at Torkham border.

The Afghan officials thanked the Pakistan government and said that Kabul appreciated the generous aid of Pakistan.