Share:

ISLAMABAD - With elections just less than two-months away, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif was unanimously elected as the Secretary of Pakistan Tennis Federation by the PTF General Council meeting, which was held on Saturday at Senator Dialwar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

The meeting was chaired by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan. The president apprised the council members about the International Tennis Federation (ITF) AGM held in August, at Florida, USA and the major decisions taken by the ITF at the AGM were presented and the council was informed about different resolutions passed by the ITF including Davis Cup reforms and induction of new sponsors. The conversion of clay courts to synthetic courts' project at the PTF Complex was also discussed.

The council approved the project and appreciated PTF president for his efforts towards infrastructure development. Akif was also unanimously elected as the secretary PTF. The council assured the secretary of their complete support for promotion of tennis. It is pertinent to mention here that it is the third secretary in the 4-year present term of Salim SaifullahKhan. First Khalid Rehmani was elected, who left after two years in office. Then CDA Director General Sanullah Aman was briefly inducted and now Abu Akif was given the charge.

The council approved the events schedule for the remaining months of present year. The inclusion of female council members was also approved by the council. Major General Shahida Badshah [R] and Mahwish Chishti were inducted in the council for promotion of women tennis.