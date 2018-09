Share:

BANNU - Unknown armed men gunned down a former Taliban commander and escaped the scene here on Saturday, police said.

According to details, unidentified miscreants opened indiscriminate fire on former Taliban commander Gul Muhammad alias Qari Saifullah in Bannu Township killing him on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the murder and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against unknown assailants have started an investigation.