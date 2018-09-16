Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to Father of the Nation.

During his first visit to Quaid’s mausoleum after taking charge of his office, Dr Alvi offered Fateha and laid wreaths.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani accompanied Alvi on this occasion.

The president inked his remarks in the visitors’ book and prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country.

The president took social media to clarify that he was provided protocol against his wish. He was given a huge VIP protocol when he was being shifted to his residence from Karachi Airport on Friday night as almost two dozen vehicles were part of his caravan.

Most of routes leading to his residence from the airport were also blocked. “The long chain of official cars following me, despite the fact that I asked all officials present at the airport not to embarrass me with a huge protocol and that one or two cars in front and one or two cars behind may satisfy their security needs. We have to try harder,” the president tweeted.

Alvi also spoke about the security personnel deployed his home, saying that his residence should not suffer due to that security. “We should look into this too and not become a nuisance for my own neighbourhood where I have lived all my life. I do not begrudge security but when it becomes painful for the common man we should draw a line somewhere,” tweeted Dr Alvi.