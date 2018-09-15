Share:

SIALKOT: The Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle dozens of rare tortoises to Malaysia via Dubai from here on Saturday. According to the customs officials, a clearing agent had booked several cartons under the name of exporter Muhammad Ejaz for Malaysia at the cargo section of Sialkot International Airport. During the special checking, the Customs officials found dozens of rare tortoises packed in five cartons. The Customs officials foiled the attempt of smuggling, and took the turtles into custody. The officials added that further investigations were underway.