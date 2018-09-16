Share:

Call centre set up at KP agri, livestock dept to address public grievances

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Muhibullah Khan, the department has set up a call centre where experts will be available to redress public grievances and guide them. The call centre will remain active from 8am in morning till 8pm in evening. These directives were issued in a high level meeting of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operative department, which was chaired by Muhibullah Khan. The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Shoakat Yousafzai, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Noor Payo Khan and other officials. In the meeting, Dr Sher Muhammad, Director General Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, was appointed as focal person for department’s 100-day plan. While addressing the meeting, Muhibullah Khan emphasised the need to give much focus and attention to development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said Pakistan’s 75 per cent economy depends on this sector and improving the quality and quantity of agriculture and livestock products would benefit the country.

The provincial minister said that the 100-day plan is top priority of the department at the moment while a comprehensive 5-year development plan would also be chalked out.

Increase in regulatory duty, taxes to encourage smuggling

LAHORE (Agencies): Progressive Group, a representative platform of the traders and industrialists, has urged the Imran Khan-led government not to implement proposed increase in regulatory duty, increasing its ambit to other products and enhancing different kind of taxes. Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Vice President Ejaz Tanveer, LCCI’s Executive Committee member Arshad Chaudhry and others made this demand while speaking at a reception arranged by the Group in connection with the LCCI’s annual elections here. They said that only way to increase revenue to the government and creating new job opportunities is to accelerate the economic activities. They said that the government should create an environment conducive to the business and save businessmen from unjustifiable revenues and duties. They were of the views that increase in regulatory duty or taxes would only encourage smuggling and undocumented trade thus depriving the national kitty from much wanted revenue.

Progressive Group leadership also proposed that the government should explore new taxpayers instead of increasing burden on those who are already in tax-net and paying their taxes honestly. They said that the government should snub smuggling with an iron hand to add to its exchequer.

They also appealed to the industrialists and traders to support candidates of the Piaf-Founder alliance and expressed the hope that Alliance would continue to serve the business community as per its tradition after winning the elections.

FTA between Pakistan and Turkey can potentially increase bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD (APP): Former ambassador Shahid Amin has said that FTA between Pakistan and Turkey can potentially increase bilateral trade. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that the relations between the two countries have always been good, especially given that both nations share the same broader cultural roots. He said that high-level delegations from different countries have been visiting Pakistan to renew their relations with new Pakistani government. Turkey and Azerbaijan are the only countries that openly support the stance of Pakistan about Indian Held Kashmir and Turkey is on the opinion that the dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and not through use of force, he added. Former Ambassador Zafar Hilali also said that the reputation of Turkey is up to the standard internationally and is among the countries that made economical development in short period of time. He said that there will be an improvement in economies of both the countries through free trade agreement.

There is a trade imbalance between Pakistan and Turkey right now, he added.

He said that it is a good gesture of Turkish Foreign Minister who condemned the human rights violation in Held Kashmir by Indian forces. Turkey is a respectable country in Muslim world and Pakistan could take maximum advantage of its relations with Turkey, he added.

RCCI elects Malik Shahid Saleem as unopposed president

RAWALPINDI (APP): Malik Shahid Saleem has been elected unopposed as president of the RCCI for the year 2018-19. The 3-member RCCI Election Commission consisting of Saqib Daud, Tariq Mughal and Zahoor Ahmad Malik announced the winners in this regard in a meeting held here on Saturday. The announcement of newly elected Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon and Vice President Muhammad Fayaz Qureshi were also made. Newly elected office bearers will take charge on October 1, 2018. According to Election Commission no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats of president, senior vice president and vice president, hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners. President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan and Group Leaders Sheikh Shabbir, Suhail Altaf and SM Naseem, former presidents Najam Rehan, Asad Mashadi, Dr Hassan Saroosh and representatives of trade associations felicitated the newly elected office bearers. and hoped that new body will leave no stone unturned for the betterment of the business community.