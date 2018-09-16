Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated his resolve to solve public problems.

“That is not me but the common man of the Punjab who is holding the office of chief minister,” he told various delegations that met him at the CM Office. The visitors shared their problems with the CM who issued directions to persons concerned to address public complaints.

The CM said: “This is the responsibility of the department and institutions to address public complaints. “The past has gone. It is the time for institutions and departments to work. They have to give results and negligence is this regard is unacceptable.”

“We have decided to set up a state-of-the-art complaint cell at the CM Office and this cell will be connected to all districts through modern technology and I will personally monitor it.”

The chief minister said the Punjab government is working to implement 100-day program of PM Imran Khan and committees have been set up to implement 15 points of the program concerning Punjab. He said the interests of the Pakistani people are connected to the 100-day programme and he is personally monitoring implementation. He said work in the past was done without any planning and no attention was paid to resolve problems of the people but PTI government is taking solid measures in this regard and effective measures will be taken in future as well.

The people who have called on the chief minister said Usman Buzdar has made the office of the CM public office public and the people can contact him directly for the resolution of their problems. They praised the chief minister for taking personal interest in resolving the people complaints. They said the chief minister is working day and night for the public service ignoring the critics.