Share:

KASUR-Younus Zahid, assistant director Environment Protection Department, feared the return of smog this winter. Briefing a meeting of District Smog Control Committee, he sought effective measures to control smog.

The meeting was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Ch Arshad. Younus Zahid added that smog was caused by pollution in the atmosphere. "It not only causes respiratory diseases but also suspends business activities."

He informed the meeting that the government had prevented the factories from burning substandard fuels. "Similarly, there will be a ban on setting the crop residue on fire."

He added that the Environment Protection Department had formed special teams for the arrest of those involved in setting ablaze field residue.