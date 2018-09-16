Share:

St Kitts:- A typically boisterous 43 from Brendon McCullum and a three-wicket burst from Fawad Ahmed helped Trinbago Knight Riders reach the Caribbean Premier League final at the expense of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. McCullum’s knock was well aided by Colin Munro (29 off 31), Denesh Ramdin (27* off 25), Darren Bravo (20 off 18) and Dwayne Bravo (24 off 8) as Knight Riders posted 165/6. St Kitts’s chase never took off as Chris Gayle was dismissed for nought and 30s from Devon Thomas, Brandon King and Fabian Allen were far from sufficient. Ahmed was declared the Player of the Match for his 3/13.