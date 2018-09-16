Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Saudi Arabia had allowed exhibition of Pakistani films and dramas.

The minister, in a tweet, said in coming two years the film industry would be converted into a significant profit generating industry. He urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in the film and drama industry, and assured them that they would not be disappointed.

He said in coming six months PTV Sports, News and Home channels would be upgraded to high definition system.

Meanwhile, Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the government would welcome proposals from writers and artists community for improving the content of programmes aired by the Pakistan Television (PTV).

During his visit to PTV Lahore Centre, the minister urged the PTV employees to work for improving its content.

Playwright and columnist Mansoor Afaq gave a briefing to the minister about efforts for improvement in PTV's pogrammes.

LTV Employees Union President Rahil Asif on the occasion apprised the minister about the problems of the employees. The minister issued directives for taking steps to resolve the workers problems.