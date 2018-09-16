Share:

Rawalpindi - At least five people including a woman were killed and two other injured in different incidents in various parts of district, informed sources on Saturday.

According to sources, a man named Amjad Ali stabbed to death his wife Jamila Bibi over some domestic issue in Mohra Hayyat, the limits of Police Station Jatli. The killer managed to escape the scene after committing crime. The dead body of the woman was moved to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Gujar Khan for autopsy. Police have registered murder case against Amjad Ali and began investigation. A police officer told media the woman received critical injuries after her husband attacked her with a blunt knife and she died on her way to the hospital.

In the second incident, the armed guard of a private housing society gunned down a man over land dispute in precinct of PS Kahuta. The deceased was identified as Malik Zaheer Uddin, resident of Bhoon.

According to the available information, a group of security guards of a private housing society got into a fight with Malik Zaheer Uddin owing to land dispute and firing shots at him. As a result, the man sustained critical bullet injuries and died on the spot. The killers fled from scenes. The locals shifted the dead body to THQ Kahuta for post-mortem. Later, more than 200 villagers gathered at Aaari Syedan and staged a protest demo by placing dead body of the deceased in the middle of Kahuta Road. They chanted slogans against the police and Punjab government. The protestors also demanded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar to take action against the local police. The mess of protestors on main Kahuta Road triggered a massive traffic jam causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians. A protestor told media it was the third murder taking place in time span of 10 days in Kahuta that spread a wave of terror among the villagers. Later on, SHO PS Kahuta reached at the spot and negotiated the protestors. The protestors dispersed peacefully after assistance of nabbing the killers by the police.

In the third incident, a 24 year old drug addict was allegedly tortured to death by the administration of Wapsi Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hassan. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line. According to sources, a man named Zaheer Uddin appeared before PS Civil Line officials and lodged a complaint that his son Hassan was drug addict whom he got admitted him in a WDTRC near Panj Sarki Petrol Pump. He informed that the management of the rehab demanded Rs 60000 for a month of treatment which he paid. He said the management had not allowed him and his wife to meet their son. He mentioned his wife received a phone call on September 15 from management asking them to come see their son. The applicant said they got info from employees of Rehab Centre that management had thwarted an attempt of fleeing by Hassan and tied him with ropes. He alleged the management of WDTRC had tortured his son to death and demanded police to register a case against the accused.

Police accepted application from the citizen and began investigation. In the fourth incident, two assailants opened firing on a car at Jamia Masjid Road killing a man and injuring another in limits of PS Banni.