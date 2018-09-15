Share:

NEW YORK:- Upscale US fashion label Henri Bendel — known in recent years for its luxury handbags and shoes — will shut down in January after 123 years in business, parent company L Brands has announced. The Bendel website and all of the label’s 23 stores in the United States, including the flagship location on New York’s Fifth Avenue, will remain open through the holiday shopping season, L Brands said in a statement. But from the start of 2019, the parent company said it will put its focus on the group’s more profitable labels.