Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sprung into action against quackery and the factories producing mineral water which are not meeting the hygienic standards.

The campaign has been launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. According to the details, AC Rural Dr. Waqar Ali Khan yesterday visited several clinics in the rural area of Sihala and found three clinics being run by quacks. The administration sealed Awami Clinic, Al Amir Homeo Medical Clinic and Hajama Centre and Gul Medical Complex and Maternity Home. According to the sources, all three clinics were instilling drugs through drips and injections. The clinics were sealed by the District Health Office staff and the quacks were sent to judicial custody vide Section 28-B of the PMDC Ordinance and section 274, 275, 276 of the PPC.

According to the rough estimates, over 600,000 quacks are running clinics in the country playing with lives of people. Rural areas of Islamabad including Tarnol, Bhara Kahu and Sihala are the worst hit areas by quackery. In the absence of qualified doctors, the quacks exploit the situation.

The mushroom growth of quacks did not take place overnight happened due to sheer ignorance and negligence of the concerned authorities.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area visited several mineral water producing factories in sector I-9 on the direction of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to check quality of drinking water, hygienic condition of the plants and the staff working there. The team also checked the source of water and whether they have any document to run such a factory. Samples from 7 such factories were collected which were sent to National Institute of Health for proper testing. The team however, sealed three factories as the management was unable to produce any document to run such a plant, on the spot.

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Ministry of Science and Technology had in May 2018 found eight brands of bottled water to be unsafe due to chemical and microbiological contaminations. Names of unsafe bottled water brands included Edlen Premium, Aqua Fine, Pure Aqua, Livon, Zam, Aqua Gold, Pure 18, and Aab-e-Noor. The poor quality of drinking water had forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water.

As a consequence of the expanding market a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country was witnessed during the last few years. However, many of the mineral and bottled water companies were found selling contaminated water and the case remains the same when it comes to provision of safe drinking water to the customers as quality of even the bottled water is not up to the mark.

A day earlier, Assistant Director (Local Government), ICT had visited food outlets including hotels, restaurants and fruits shops in sector G-10 area. Fine amounting to Rs. 39,500 was imposed on the violators. Warning was also issued to 4 shop owners, according to the ICT sources.