Share:

HEC instructs universities not to use title of doctor for degrees

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has instructed all universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) not to use title of “Doctor” in their BS degrees nomenclature without getting prior approval from respective National Curriculum Review Committees (NCRCs) constituted by HEC.

A letter issued to Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Heads of HEIs, reveals that some of the universities and HEIs are offering undergraduate degree programmes with title of Doctor in their nomenclature without taking approval from NCRCs which is misleading the students, their parents and employers at large who request HEC for clarifications.

“All the universities/ HEIs are hereby directed to stop further admissions in such programmes and withdraw their advertisements in newspapers as well as on their websites and social media platforms with immediate effect,” the letter underlines.

The letter mentions few degree titles as Doctor of Dietetics and Nutritional Sciences, Doctor of Optometry, Doctor of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Imaging Doctor, etc. which will not be recognised by HEC, whereas HEC has approved curriculum and nomenclature of the degree title, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), a five-year degree programme.

These curricula can only be taught in those universities which have relevant faculty, infrastructure, required labs and attached hospitals for clinical practices.

The letter further states that HEC expects universities to pay utmost attention and conscious efforts in ensuring complete observance of all applicable standards for providing quality education to students.

“It is earnestly directed to refrain from offering such programmes which lead to ambiguity, false presumptions and confusion for students, their parents and employers”, the letter reads.–Staff reporter

Motorcyclist injures cop during routine search

RAWALPINDI: A police party came under heavy gunfire outside KFC in Saddar, the area of PS Cannt. A cop sustained bullet injuries and an attacker was also arrested by police. According to details, a police party was conducting routine search of vehicles at a picket in Saddar when they spotted two suspects riding on a bike. The policemen signalled them to stop on which one of the bike riders whipped up pistol and fired at police.

As a result, a Head Constable Muhammad Shafique received bullet injury in the leg. Police also retaliated and held one attacker identified as Zain Ali. The suspect was shifted to PS Cannt for further investigation.

ASP Cannt Circle Imran Khan confirmed the incident and said police arrested one attacker. However, the second attacker managed to flee from scene. He said several police were tasked to arrest the culprit.

In the sixth incident, two men drowned while catching fish in a water pond in Sarba Village, the jurisdiction of PS Kotli Sattian.

The deceased were identified as Waqas and Sarfraz. The rescuers fished out the dead bodies from pond and shifted to THQ Hospital for autopsy.

A man named Muhammad Yaqoob went missing from Mohala Loharan, the limits of PS Pirwadhai. Police registered a report and began search for missing person.

According to family, Muhammad Yaqoob (35) left his house on September 5 for opening his PCO located at Pirwadhai but never reached the business place and has since been missing.–sTAFF REPORTER