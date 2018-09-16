Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the government to stand by Kashmiris for their just cause.

In a statement issued from here on Saturday, he said India’s oppression in Held Kashmir was on its peak. The Hurriat leadership was behind the bars and the blood of the Kashmiris was being shed on roads and crossings. He said that India was out co crush the Kashmiris liberation movement by brute force and the martyrdom of seven or eight Kashmiris youth daily had become a routine. He said it was high time that Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue being a disputed at the UN record at every forum.

He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would raise the Kashmir issue at the United nations with full courage during his visit. He said that unless and until Pakistan raised a strong voice against Indian brutalities in Kashmir, the world at large won’t come to the Kashmiris help.

Sirajul Haq also urged the Prime Minister to take up the issue of blasphemous caricatures at the UN. He said that the caricatures competition in Holland had been only postponed due to the protest of the Muslim world and there was need to check this mischief for all times through international law for safeguarding the sanctity of the prophets of Allah. He also urged the Prime Minister to take up Dr Aafia Sidiqui’s issue at the United Nations as the past rulers had done nothing in this regard. Continuing, the JI chief said that the construction of dams had become unavoidable and those making dams controversial were not the well-wishers of the country and the nation. He said the nation wanted prompt construction of dams and the government should go ahead on these projects without any further delay. He also urged the government to take solid steps to counter India’s water aggression blocking Pakistan’s share of river water in order to turn this country into a desert.

He said the JI wanted the institutions to be strong. He said that as long as the country’s politics revolved around a few families, it won’t do any good to the country and the nation. He said that the fate of the people would change only when the common people and talented young men returned to the assemblies.