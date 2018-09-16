Share:

KARACHI - The K-Electric remains committed to ending power theft in the city, says power company’s spokesperson.

“As part of its daily anti-theft drives in different areas, the company recently raided parts of Gulistan-e-Johar and confiscated illegal network weighing over hundreds of kilograms. During this drive illegal connections were removed from a wedding lawn in Gulistan-e-Johar as well as two residential connections that were stealing electricity,” he said.

Per details a wedding lawn in Block-16 of Gulistan-e-Johar was raided where the consumer was caught using the 3-phase supply directly. There was resistance shown by the consumer and the management of the wedding lawn but the KE team issued a notice and disconnected the supply.

KE teams raided another location in Rashidi Goth where resistance was seen by the local hook mafia. Despite the hurdles the KE team disconnected the supply and issued a notice to the consumer who had previously failed to pay his bills to KE and was instead paying the local mafia.

KE teams also confiscated more than 1,200 connections from Gadap in the last one month. Amongst different locations, two factories and a baking unit were also raided which were using illegal hook connections. KE teams immediately disconnected their supplies and the illegal cables were removed.

One of the factories had an outstanding amount of more than Rs1.1 million and instead of paying its bill, resorted to illegal means despite being disconnected before.

The KE spokesperson said that the company has repeatedly raised its voice against the hook mafia in some areas of the city. He added that “We request cooperation from all citizens and authorities to join the power utility in this cause as illegal connections are a major safety hazard. K-Electric through constant up-gradation, investments as well as rigorous anti-power theft operations has made 70 percent of Karachi exempt from loadshedding which shows the company’s commitment.”

K-Electric remains committed to provide uninterrupted power supply to all parts of the city. Once again the power utility appeals to its valued customers to help the KE overcome the menace of electricity theft and report such miscreants who continuously resort to power theft in their respective areas.