Share:

LAHORE - The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League in 2019 will start on February 14 2019 in the UAE and will move to Pakistan for the last eight matches of the tournament, with the final taking place in Karachi on 17 March.

The PSL Governing Council comprising representatives of PCB and all PSL franchises met here on Saturday at the National Cricket Academy. Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani presided over the meeting.

Mani reiterated PCB’s aim of ensuring transparency and working in partnership with all franchises in order to make PSL a bigger success.

It was decided unanimously that franchise representatives would be a part of bid committees for various upcoming PSL rights. The chairman welcomed the inclusion of franchises in the decision-making process and highlighted the need to ensure collective growth of all partners.

“PCB and all PSL franchises are partners in this project and I am confident that we will all work together to bring in good numbers for our next rights cycle,” said Mani. The pick order for the upcoming PSL Player Draft was discussed at the meeting. It was decided that this year’s draft would be based on last year’s rankings with teams being allowed a maximum of 10 retentions. For PSL 5 onwards, all franchises agreed to introduce a randomized draft order. The Governing Council members congratulated Mani on taking charge as Chairman PCB and assured him of their full support.