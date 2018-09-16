Share:

TIMERGARA - The franchise dealers of Malakand division attached to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan on Saturday demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resume supply to their outlets in all districts of Malakand.

The demand was made during a meeting of the USC franchise dealers from Lower and Upper Dir, Swat and Malakand with divisional president Ikramullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikramullah, general secretary, Sajjad Muhammad, Umar Ghani, Hazrat Rahim, Sajid Khan and others said that about 40 franchise outlets of USC were operating in Malakand division.

They said that after the PTI-led government’s decision of suspending operations at the USC, the warehouses at Balambat Lower Dir, Rahimabad Swat and Chitral had no commodities for supply to them.

They said the USC franchised outlets were profitable places that purchased commodities after submitting bank draft.

They said that thousands of consumers benefited from these outlets but the government halted all kinds of procurement resulting in the joblessness of many people.

The participants said the government should improve the services at USC rather than turning people jobless.

They said that low income and salaried classes were getting daily use items from the outlets on subsidised rates as compared to open market.

The meeting demanded of the government especially Adviser to Prime Minister on Industry and Production Abdul Razaq Dawood to reverse the government decision of suspending operations at Utility Stores Corporation and its franchise outlets. The participants also threatened to stage a protest sit-in in Islamabad if the demand was not accepted.