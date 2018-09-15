Share:

LAHORE-The Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) has not cleared Bollywood film ‘Manmarziyan’ from releasing in Pakistan. The film was scheduled to release in the country and worldwide on Sep 14.

Talking to The Nation CBFC, Chairman Danyal Gilani said, “All members unanimously came to a decision not to clear ‘Manmarziyan’ while the film distributors also withdrew decision to release the Indian film in Pakistan after seeing its content. The film’s content is in Violation of censorship code.”

Starring Abishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, the film revolves around a love triangle and is set in Punjab. The film is based on Rumi (Taapse Pannu) a free spirited, vivacious young woman and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), a young man waiting for his music break are in love. When they’re caught red-handed by Rumi’s family pressure builds up to get them married. But Vicky has cold feet and keeps avoiding Rumi’s requests to bring his parents over and ask her hand in marriage. Eventually, she gives up on him and agrees to an arranged marriage. That’s when Robbie (Abhishek), a banker, enters the proverbial love triangle. What happen next forms the crux of the story.

This is not the first time Bollywood releases in Pakistan are getting banned. Previously, Indian films to be banned include Veere Di Wedding, Pari, Aiyaary, Padman and Raazi along with various others.