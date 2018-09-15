Share:

LOS ANGELES-Meghan Trainor wants a backyard wedding when she ties the knot with her fiancé Daryl Sabara.

The ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker can’t wait until she ties the knot with her fiancé Daryl Sabara but would be happy holding the wedding in her back garden.

She said: ‘’That’s the whole battle. I’m like, ‘We could use a picnic table and that’s it!’’’

And Daryl is happy to let Meghan take the lead when it comes to wedding planning.

He added to People magazine: ‘’I’m so excited. Dreaming about it every night. It’s her special day, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Just excited that she said ‘Yes’ to the engagement.’’ Meanwhile, Meghan previously confessed she wants to ‘’lock’’ her fiancé down as soon as she can. When asked about wedding planning, she gushed: ‘’I mean, I don’t know when or where, but we’re going to do it. I’m locking it down. He’s mine.’’

The 24-year-old singer previously admitted she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with her fiancé from ‘’week one’’ of their relationship.

When asked about the moment she knew Daryl was the one she wanted to marry, she shared: ‘’Week one. I was a little aggressive. We said ‘I love you’ week one, it took a minute and he said something like ‘I’m enamored with you’ or whatever and I was like ‘what does that mean? Just say it!’’’

And Meghan has never loved ‘’any other human’’ as much as she loves Daryl, and enjoys spending every day with him.

She told BANG Showbiz: ‘’It’s that cheesy line of ‘You know when you know’ and that’s so real because I’ve never had anything like this with any other human, I’ve never not got sick of someone. I’ve been with him literally every day and I’m not sick of him, and I miss him when he’s not in my visual sight, its gross.’’