KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Afzal Pechuho said on Saturday no recruitment would be made to her department on political grounds.

“There will be no political recruitments in my department; recruitments will be made on merit. Test will be conducted for posts of district health officer and medical superintendent and Dow University of Health Sciences will conduct these tests. I relived the old memories of Dow Medical College today,” Pechuho told the media during her visit to Dow University of Health Sciences.

She was accompanied by the university Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed Quraishy, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Zarnaz Wahid and Head of Department Forensic Medicine Prof Mukarram Ali during the visit.

This was the first visit of Dr Azra Afzal Pechuho after she held the responsibilities as the Health Minister, government of Sindh. She further said that she had passed out from DMC as an MBBS graduate in 1979. Compared to then, the campus seems to be much groomed and progressed, according to her.

She said that, she will work for further improvement of the campus by providing the latest facilities and advanced medical education. The up-gradation of the skills lab and other projects of Dow University will be accelerated now.

She said that after the polio campaign, not any polio case reported since January 2018 while five cases of polio have been reported in the province of Balochistan and KP. She clearly said that there will be no reference based or political hiring in the health department and all the vacancies will be filled on merit.

The induction at Civil Hospital and Trauma Center will be completed where, due to lack of specialised faculty and doctors, people are not provided with adequate healthcare facilities. She said that a transparent system is soon to be introduced for hiring purposes.

Certificate courses will be initiated for the training of staff and this responsibility is also handed over to the Dow University of Health Sciences so that trained personnel would be available in the health sector.

In an answer regarding the lack of Lady MLOs, she said that the medical officers at government hospitals have rights to wind-up with medicolegal cases; thus there must not be any issues regarding this. She further said that she feels pleasure visiting Dow Medical College and is glad to see a large number of female students.

She said that it seems like females of Pakistan have accepted the challenge to be a professional while fulfilling their duties at home. She spent some time with the students and visited different departments.

She said that she will work for the progress and advancement of Dow University. She was presented a shield as a token of gratitude and memory by Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Quraishy.