PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub has taken notice of advance payment before initiating construction work of various government schools in PK-44, PK-45 and PK-46 Abbottabad according to old delimitation.

The minister directed to conduct a fact finding inquiry, pinpoint the responsible ones and submit an inquiry report within seven days. During a surprise visit to various development schemes in district Abbottabad, he suspended sub-divisional officer and two sub-engineers for using sub-standard material.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, concerned MPAs and high-ups of C&W department accompanied the minister during the visit.

The provincial minister expressed his anguish over using sub-standard material in the under-construction College Road and Link Road Abbottabad. He directed the suspension of SDO Tariq Shah, and sub-engineers Zaheer and Zahid Amin with an immediate effect.

During a briefing at the office of Chief Engineer (East), it was brought to the notice of C&W minister that advance payments had been made before initiating construction work in PK-45, GGPS Dana Allabad, GGPS Missar, GGPS Upper Lahor, in PK-46 GGPS Soban Gali, and in PK-44 Abbottabad GGPS Noor Bin Bazar, GGPS Guddy, GGPS Beerwal and GGPS Harian UC Kakul.

The minister also took serious notice of using sub-standard material in Danna Behlolia Road, Abbottabad and ordered to conduct a fact finding inquiry.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made in the public welfare schemes while those found responsible for negligence would be dealt with iron hands.

Akbar Ayub said people have elected the present provincial government for the second time, therefore, all resources would be utilised for completing the people welfare schemes and development and prosperity of the people on priority basis.