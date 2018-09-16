Share:

KARACHI - Nine K-Electric (KE) officials on Saturday escaped from the court after their bail pleas were dismissed in a case involving an eight-year-old boy who lost both his hands when power cables fell on him.

An additional district and sessions judge (Malir) has refused to extend interim pre-arrest bail to nine other KE officials.

The suspects, including Riaz Ahmed Nizamani, general manager (maintenance); Nisar Ahmed, manager (maintenance); Zamir Ahmed Sheikh, deputy general manager; Saqib Abbas, deputy general manager; Arsala, supervisor; Syed Shah Nawaz, shift in-charge; Raza Hussain, assistant engineer; Shaukat Mangi, shift in-charge; and Imran Aslam fled away from the court after refusal of their applications.

Around sixteen officials and officers of the power utility were booked in the case pertaining to falling of live electric wire on Muhammad Umar, on August 25, resulting in amputation of his both arms to save his life.

Earlier, seven suspects; Deputy Manager Saeed Ahmed, Assistant Engineer Syed Muhammad Asim, Asif Iqbal, Saqib Husain, Sagheer Raza, Mirza Asif Beg and Muhammad Mushtaq have been sent in the judicial custody.

The nine accused who escaped were granted interim pre-arrest bail against a surety bond of Rs30,000 each in the last hearing when they had surrendered themselves in the court.

A case was registered under Sections 337H-1 (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act) and 336 (punishment for itlaf-i-salahiyyat-i-udw) of the Pakistan Penal Code against KE-Gadap on the complaint of the boy’s father at the SITE Superhighway Industrial police.

The complainant stated that his family planned to go for a picnic and he sent his son to bring something from outside. At around 10.30am, he was informed that a live electric wire had fallen on his son and it was removed by area people with the help of wooden sticks from his hands.

Due to high voltage, both hands of the boy were badly burnt and had to be amputated to save his life.