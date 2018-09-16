Share:

LAHORE - Only members of the Sharif family and relatives will attend Qurankhwani and Dua for the soul of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at Jati Umra, Raiwind, Sunday.

Qurankhwani and dua will be held between Asr and Maghrib. Ulema of Jamia Naeemia will come to Jati Umra to lead dua.

PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message, thanked thousands of people who came from different parts of the country to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He also thanked those who shared their grief personally, through messages and other means.

Shehbaz Sharif said they have decided for the convenience of the people that only members and relations of the Sharif family will gather at Jati Umra for Qurankhwani and dua for Begum Kulsoom while others have been asked to arrange the same at their respective places.

He said it is the prayer and condolence of the people that they were able to bear this irreparable loss. The sympathies, affection and attachment showed by the nation at this trying time are the precious asset of the whole Sharif family, Shehbaz Sharif averred. He also thanked overseas Pakistanis whose sympathising words, he held, mortified their spirit and helped them bear this loss. He added the kindness and affection expressed by everyone will remain unforgettable for them.

Meanwhile, PML-N Quaid and former premier Nawaz Sharif spent most of time at the grave of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at his Jati Umra residence yesterday. Along with his mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, Nawaz Sharif came to the grave of his wife in the morning time, placed flowers on it and recited from the holy Quran.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif also came to the grave of his sister-in-law and offered fateha.

Turkish company Albarak Chairman Ahmad Albarak visited Jati Umra and offered condolences to Nawaz Sharif over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Separately, the brother of Qatar Amir also met Nawaz Sharif and offered condolences to him.

Later, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, Pervez Malik, Syed Abida Hussain, Marriyum Aurengzeb, Ch Iqbal Chunnar, Begum Zakiya Shahnawaz, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Ch Shehbaz and senior media person Hamid Mir visited Jati Umra to express condolences with Nawaz Sharif over Begum Kulsoom’s demise. They also offered fateha at her grave.