LAHORE (PR) Zahra Hussain, student of a private institution in Lahore, won the first prize in an essay-writing competition hosted by the Royal Commonwealth Society of Britain.

A short story titled “Hues of Red” by Zahra Hussain earned her the first prize in the annual competition under the aegis of the Royal Commonwealth Society. This short story has been written in the context of domestic torture and child marriages in South Asia and it gives a message of hope for the new generation. About her achievement, Zahra Hussain says this is peak of satisfaction and happiness to beat 12,000 participants. She said that Pakistani students are not behind anyone in terms of their creative skills and her success reflects this reality. She said that writing is a kind of freedom of expression in which human beings present their ideas and feelings to the world beautifully. The Royal Commonwealth Society hosts an essay-writing competition for schoolchildren from Commonwealth countries every year. In year 2018, about 12,000 children up to the age of 18 from Commonwealth countries took part in this competition.