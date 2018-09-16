Share:

Rawalpindi - In a bid to keep the city clean and to avoid pollution, the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) would plant 500 saplings at Police Line, said in a press release issued here Saturday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas and other officials would participate in the ceremony.

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Saif Anwar Jappa said every effort would be made to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of civil society, defence and health dept as well as educational institutions during the campaign.

He said a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation.