LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said that there were no plan to abolish the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). Talking to APP here on Saturday, he rebutted a news item carried by a urdu daily regarding the abolition of PHEC, adding no such idea was being mulled over by the provincial or the federal government on the subject.

To a question, Raja Yasir said said it was joint responsibility of the provinces and the federation to promote quality education and research work. He said the role of provinces and federation was very clear regarding education sector in the 18th Amendment and in the decisions made by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Meanwhile, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) spokesperson Dr Shahid Saroya has also rubbished the news-item, claiming the propaganda was aimed at creating uncertainty among the students and teachers. He expressed disappointment over the negative propaganda against the constitutional body which was was established under an Act of the Punjab Assembly in 2014.

