Karachi - Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to reach Karachi today (Sunday) where he will spend a busy day.

This is Khan’s first visit to Karachi as chief executive of the country.

As per his schedule, he would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to offer Fateha and lay wreaths. The prime minister would also plant a sapling at the State Guest House.

He would hold meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail. He would be briefed about the ongoing development schemes funded by the federal government, including K-IV water project and Green Line Bus Rapid Transit. Law enforcement agencies would be briefing Imran about law and order situation in the city.

Besides, the prime minister would meet business community as well as representatives of media houses. He would talk to media persons at around 5pm and attend a dinner for dam fund before leaving for the capital.

According to the sources, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan led by its Convener and Federal Minister for Information and Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui would meet the prime minister in Islamabad before he leaves for Karachi.