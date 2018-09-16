Share:

DUKKI - At least two miners were killed while two others fell unconscious due to leakage of poisonous gas at a coalmine in Balochistan here on Saturday.

Getting information, the rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical assistance. The officers said that the incident took place due to lack of precautionary measures.

Earlier, nine labourers had lost their lives after an explosion occurred at a coalmine in Kohat’s Darra Adam Khel.

A senior local police official Muhammad Ejaz confirmed the incident and said they were investigating.

At least 18 miners were killed after a blast tore through a coalmine in Sinjidi village near Quetta on August 13.

In a similar incident, at least 43 miners were killed in Sorange district of Balochistan in 2011.