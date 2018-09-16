Share:

Karachi - Adviser to Sindh CM on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Murtaza Wahab on Saturday criticised the nominee for Sindh Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi blaming the provincial government of meddling in the police affairs that caused increase in street crime in the city.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Wahab said that what PTI-led Punjab government did with DPO Rizwan Gondal was an eye opener for those blaming the Sindh government for meddling in affairs of provincial police. “Instead of blaming others, the Punjab CM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan should have apologised for their behavior with Punjab police official,” he said. He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI had ruled, militants were able to break Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan prisons.

He said that law enforcement authorities in the Sindh province were fighting against this menace with full force and police with the support of other law enforcement authorities were able to lead a successful operation against militants and their accomplices.

He blamed that it was those who PTI had supported in past that attacked and martyred several of the Sindh policemen. He said that they were not against a constructive criticism and would welcome it but any attempt to demoralize police force would not be tolerated.

He said that the increase in street crimes was due to a failed law and order policy of the caretaker government. “Irrelevant transfers of officials who were leading operations against these elements caused hindrance in the operational activities of police,” he said.

He said that Sindh police was making all out efforts to curb criminal activities from the city and the provincial government would respond to any efforts from PTI to lower the morale of police cadre.