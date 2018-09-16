Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the city and said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) failed to curb crime in the port city even after eleven years in power.

Snatching of mobiles and robberies by armed men in various localities has put a question mark on performance of the Sindh police. Naqvi expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaf House in Karachi on Saturday. PTI leaders Khurram Sherzaman, Malik Shahzad Awan, Ali Aziz and Shahzad Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

The PTI Karachi president said it was a matter of great concern that crime rate was increasing day by day in Karachi. Authorities have installed CCTVs in the city but it is not possible to capture clear images of criminals due to substandard results of these cameras, he said.

“Earlier, the CCPO had talked about substandard cameras and also accepted that it was not possible to get clear images of criminals. It confirms that all money spent on installation and purchase of these devices has been wasted,” he added.

Naqvi said the chief minister of Sindh and the inspector general of Sindh Police had talked about formation of a rapid force to curb crime in the city, but how long will people have to wait for such a service?

“Karachi is a big city and needs a comprehensive plan to control crime. Everyday a video is seen circulating on social media about snatching and other criminal activities but the government has done nothing in this regard. Hundreds of crimes are being committed across the city but only half were reported. Many of the citizens don’t bother to report snatching of their cellular phones or other valuables. It seems like people have lost confidence in the police,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Sherzaman said that trained commandos were deployed for protocol of provincial rulers, while old police personnel, who are now waiting for their retirement, were deployed at police stations. He said that criminals were snatching phones, cars and other valuables in every district of the city under the nose of police, but the provincial rulers were silent on this increase in crimes.

He said the Sindh government was responsible for all these misdeeds and it was unfortunate that it failed to come up with a suitable and inclusive plan to curb crime.

He said the PTI would raise this issue in the assembly. He said further negligence of the rulers would force people to come out on the road for security and justice.To a question, Naqvi said that no one is above the law and his party still stands for free trial of those involved in Baldia factory fire and May 12 killings.

To a question about his meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said that it was a formal meeting and none of the committees were formulated on any issue. “I did urge the CM of Sindh to fix nearly two meetings in a month to discuss the issues of the Sindh province. We want to resolve the issues and would present proposals to the ruling party, he added.

Talking about President Dr Arif Alvi’s protocol, Naqvi said that law enforcement agencies had suggested this protocol for him and it was crucial that less trouble is created for citizens during President and Prime Minister` movement.