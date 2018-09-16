Share:

RAWALPINDI - Malik Shahid Saleem was elected unopposed as President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the year 2018-19.

The 3-member RCCI Election Commission consisted of Saqib Daud, Tariq Mughal and Zahoor Ahmad Malik announced the winners in this regard in a meeting held here on Saturday. The announcement of newly elected Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon and Vice President Muhammad Fayaz Qureshi were also made. Newly elected office bearers will take charge on October 1, 2018.

According to Election Commission no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan and Group Leaders Sheikh Shabbir, Suhail Altaf and SM Naseem, former presidents Najam Rehan, Asad Mashadi, Dr Hassan Saroosh and representatives of trade associations felicitated the newly elected office bearers and hoped that nobody will leave no stone unturned for the betterment of the business community.