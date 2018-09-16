Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Saturday sought a report on encroachments under flyovers and on footpaths on Shahrah-e-Faisal as well as advertising walls on the main artery of the metropolis.

The commission ordered Karachi commissioner and director military lands and cantonments to submit the report within 15 days about the encroachment at Shahrah-e-Faisal. The judicial commission mandated by Supreme Court of Pakistan, earlier took the notice of encroachments under overhead bridges and footpaths at Shahrah-e-Faisal and summoned the high officials to appear in its proceedings on the issue.

Salman Talibuddin, Advocate General Sindh told the commission that Supreme Court had already issued directives for removal of advertising billboards from the said artery and opined that using walls for advertising came in the mind of someone after removal of billboards.

He submitted that billboards posed dangers to the motorists and pedestrians, however advertising walls are a different issue altogether. He felt that business issues are concerned with these advertising walls.

Advocate general also contended that giant size advertising walls have been raised on the artery. Commission, headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim noted that if the issue is being considered by apex court, then it is better to bring it into it knowledge. All the statements given in the commission should be turned into reference to send to apex court it stated. Focal person of the commission submitted that encroachments are not only restricted to flyovers at Shahrah-e-Faisal but these are scattered under all the flyovers of city.