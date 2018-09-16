Share:

LAHORE - A brawl between pilot and steward caused a three-hour delay in departure of a London-bound PIA flight on Saturday. The flight Pk-757 Lahore-London was ready for departure when pilot Anwaar Ch refused to fly with steward Awais Qureshi and asked the other crew to get him off. Other crew members also refused to operate the flight. Pilot was of the view that Awais remained involved in incidents of smuggling. He believed such PIA officials bring shame to the airline. Passengers staged a protest in the plane over the attitude of pilot and crew. When contacted, PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajwar said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He said the delay was due to late arrival of Pk-710 from Manchester.