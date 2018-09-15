Share:

FAISALABAD-Board of Revenue Punjab Senior Member Tariq Najeeb Najmi asked the revenue officers to pay attention on proper land management and revenue recovery with new spirit as per the expectations of the new government.

He was presiding over a meeting held at Commissioner Office Committee Room for reviewing the performance of local Revenue Department. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad were also present in the meeting while meeting was attended by ADCs, Addl. commissioners, assistant commissioners, sub registrars, incharges of land record centers and other officers of revenue department. The member of Board of Revenue urged the officials to have full command over revenue laws. He asked them to perform their services with high quality of professionalism.

He said that land was the main assets of a person and the people approached the revenue officers for their issues relating to the land. He directed that the revenue officers realize their responsibilities and ensure the best services for raising the goodwill of the department. He advised that the court work be improved for speedt disposal of the revenue cases and all revenue record be kept up-to-date.

He underlined the need for providing prompt relief for the citizens at revenue offices. He also directed for bringing improvement in the performance of land record centres. He said that the land holders be facilitated in their issues and every possible steps be taken for the comfort of the applicants. He directed that the comprehensive and solid reports be sent to the higher authorities in case of any reference without any delay and public interest be kept in view in this regard.

He sensitised the revenue officers and other staff of revenue department, and said the regular monitoring of the performance of the revenue department and land record centers would be carried out for raising the standard of service delivery. He asked the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner for supervising the performance and governance in revenue department, and revenue record be checked periodically.

Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch. assured him that the local revenue department would be mobilised for accelerating the recovery of govt dues, land management and disposal of revenue cases. He said that services in Revenue Department would be performed with new zeal and spirit.

Separately, the deputy commissioner directed the departments concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the entry test for the admission in medical colleges of the Punjab which would be held on 23 September under the arrangements of University of Health Sciences. He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the entrance test.

It was informed that total number of 6613 candidates have been issued entrance permission cards including 4152 female and 2461 male candidates. The deputy commissioner directed that the proper duty plan should be issued and necessary security arrangements should also be made for smooth conducting of entrance test.

He said that medical camps should also be set up at all three centers besides ensuring the availability of ambulances and rescue staff. He maintained that suitable space be managed for the vehicles parking and to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the centers. He stressed upon the need of uninterrupted electric supply during the test hours and said stand by generators be arranged for this purpose.