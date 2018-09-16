Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a male teacher for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in MC Girls Primary School Qasimabad, informed sources on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Zubair Ahmed. Police also registered a rape case against the accused and obtained his physical remand from a court of law.

According to sources, a citizen Rehamdad Khan lodged complaint with PS Waris Khan stating her 9 year old daughter (BR) told him that her class teacher Zubair Ahmed attempted to sexually assault her in classroom. He said the teacher also threatened to slaughter the girl if she informed her parents about the harassment. Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

SHO PS Waris Khan told media that police have obtained physical remand of accused from a court for interrogating him.

Meanwhile, 3 cops were suspended by City Police Officer on charges of kidnapping a man from Mardan; detaining him illegal custody and receiving bribe from him.

The CPO also ordered departmental inquiry against the corrupt cops. According to sources, a group of eight police officers and cops have kidnapped a man from Mardan and brought him to PS Waris Khan where they confined him illegally and without registration of the case.

Later, the cops demanded Rs 0.7 million bribe to release him. The accused police officers were identified as sub-inspectors Tariq Chohan, Manzar Abbas Shah, Mukhtar, ASI Qaiser and 4 cops.

CPO suspended three cops and held inquiry against them. However, the names of suspended cops could not be ascertained. CPO Abbas Ahsan could also not be approached for his comments.