LAHORE - Federal Minister Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood has said the government would soon introduce a uniform education system in consultation with the private educational institutions.

Speaking during a visit to a private educational group here on Saturday, he said the ministry of education was in the process of framing a uniform education policy across the country, adding that it would promote a uniform curriculum in public and private institutions alike and the private sector would be taken on board.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood met Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof Abdul Manan Khurram, management and the faculty during the meeting.

The minister was briefed on the academic standards maintained by Unique and consistent success in the board examination by the students. The Federal Education Minister said uniform curriculum of four to five subjects would be enforced for private and public sector institutions across the country while private isntitutions would be permitted to introduce three to four subjects of their choice under the new education policy.

The Minister said a uniform education system was implemented in a multi-cultural society like China, adding that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would also introduce education reforms to achieve the same targets.

Shafqat said the federal education ministry would implement Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a uniform education system for all and sundry in the country by all means.

Federal Education minister Shafqat Mahmood that the government would also consult the private educational institutions in the framing of a uniform education system, adding that his visit was part of the efforts to involve the private educational institutions in the new law.

Chairman Unique Prof Abdul Manan Khurram assured the minister of all out assistance to the government in the making of a uniform education system.