The administration of twin cities failed to stop growth of dengue mosquitoes as two patients in the Holy family hospital died in the illness.

Sources said that the dead 27-years old patient Sobia from Azad Kashmir while second patient Umair was resident of Islamabad.

As many as 148 patients have been diagnosed with dengue of which 84 belonged to Rawalpindi while 63 patients are residents of Islamabad.

With the recent deaths of two the dengue related death in the twin cities jumped to 6.