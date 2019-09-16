Share:

The National Commission for Human Development (NHDC) has established 100 madrassas in various parts of the country under the ‘Madrassa School Project’.

According to details, these schools would provide formal education to madrassa students in Islamabad, the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to bring them in the mainstream.

Sources said that the government has increased its pace of work on registration of seminaries to put them into the mainstream. However, it is not clear what kind of standardizing is being done on the madrassahs. As madrassahs are often built through private donations, the quality of individual madrassahs varies widely, even when it comes to basic instructional facilities.

Regardless, one center each will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), whereas, progress is likely in next week for affiliating madrassas with the Education Ministry, sources said. It is unclear at this stage what this affiliation will entail.

The federal authorities have also held dialogues with Ittehad Tanzeemul Madaris where they considered mechanisms to adjust the chairmanship of seminaries’ boards.