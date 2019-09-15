Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 142 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth Rs.11.9 million from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed directed police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success.

The spokesman said that owing these efforts, 36 robbery and car-lifting cases were traced and 46 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments from them.

The police also arrested 19 absconders during the same period while 11 persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging as well as drug-peddling activities. The police also recovered 4.560 kilogram hashish, 375 gram heroin and wine bottles from them.

They also arrested 8 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 7 pistols and 8 Kalashnikov from them. While police teams arrested 2 persons in fake currency case.

Moreover, the police nabbed 56 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime of various natures.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed has appreciated the personnel’s performance and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.