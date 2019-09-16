Share:

KARACHI - Pre entry test for admissions in MBBS/ BDS courses in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS), Jamshoro was held here at Public School Hyderabad on Sunday (September 15).

As many as 7954 male as well female candidates have applied for the entry test for 450 seats of MBBS and BDS courses in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

Pre entry test was conducted by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) through National Testing Services (NTS) as per amended admission regulations.

In Public School Latifabad, Hyderabad, total14 blocks were set up for 4749 female and 3205 male candidates who had applied for the test.

Pre entry test was started at 10am and concluded at about 12:30pm.