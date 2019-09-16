Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday reached forward area of Bhimbher district on a whirlwind visit to all sectors at Line of Control (LoC) to inquire after the wellbeing of local population.

The premier also expressed sympathies with the victims of the frequent ongoing unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian populous areas close to this side of the LoC.

At the first leg of his visit to the forward areas, the prime minister visited Bhimber sector in Mirpur division on Sunday where he visited the victims of Indian firing and expressed sympathies with them. Raja Farooq Haider lauded morale of the local population and assured them of all out assistance in this critical time. He was flanked by top officials of AJK government including Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyed, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bhimbher Beenish Jiraal, SP Bhimbher Sultan Awan and other senior officers of the nation-building institutions of the State. Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Samahni, the AJK prime minister strongly condemned the Indian aggression at LoC and said that India couldn’t demoralize the people of the liberated territory and they are firmly standing with their brethren in Occupied Kashmir.

“We are proud of our valiant Armed Forces who are protecting the frontiers against Indian aggression with active support of local population”, he added.

He further said that Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s designs would push the region towards destruction. Raja Farooq Haider announced hold state-wide protest rallies against Indian forces atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self-determination. The premier also addressed a gathering at Jandala, Kisgama near LoC and said that Indian troops are playing with the lives of people in the Occupied Kashmir where they have been subjected to torture and aggression. “People have been restricted to their homes. They have been disconnected from the world and deprived of their fundamental rights as well as food and medicines”, he added. Raja Farooq Haider said that Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi who is representative of a terrorist organization RSS pursuing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims. “Our Kashmiri brethren are rendering matchless sacrifices for the freedom of motherland. They are fighting guns with stones. It is high time for us to play our due role and do whatever we can for our oppressed brethren and sisters in the occupied valley”, Haider stressed.

The AJK PM announced blacktopping of Jandala to Pir Galli and Jandala to Kisgama roads.

On the occasion, people expressed profound gratitude to the prime minister for visiting and expressing solidarity and sympathy with them. They also thanked for the announcement of blacktopping the roads. During the visit the prime minister reviewed the damage caused to property of people living along the LoC by Indian firing and bombing, and assured them of cooperation. The AJK prime minister is also scheduled to meet families of martyrs for extending his condolences and sympathy to them. He will pay visits to Kotli, Tata Pani and Abbaspur sectors.