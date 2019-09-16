Share:

LAHORE - Army thrashed Air Force 5-0 to win the 24th National 7s Rugby Championship here at Pakistan Rugby Academy on Sunday. Army’s Anjum helped his side in taking 5-0 lead in the first half, which stayed till the end. Air Force failed to level the game in the second half despite some good moves, and ultimately Army won the encounter 5-0. In another match, WAPDA stunned Railways 50-0 to get the third position. Servis Tyres Director and Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Ch. Arif Saeed graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and distributed the trophies and prizes. PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, Tournament Director Shakeel Ahmad Malik, Rugby Services Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, Manager Accounts Asim Ali, former rugby players and hundreds of spectators were also present.