ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan demanded resignation from the Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Ansar Aziz over his poor performance.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he alleged that the Mayor of Islamabad wanted to convert Islamabad into Karachi as he had failed to fulfil his responsibilities. He stated further that the Mayor was taking revenge from people of Islamabad, who rejected his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in last general elections. He criticised the Mayor for not using funds stashed in the account of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

He said that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had Rs2 billion in its account but they were not paying to sanitary workers, who went on strike and eventually the people of federal capital are suffering.

Awan said that Islamabad is the face of our country and we will not allow anybody to ruin its beauty. He demanded from Mayor of Islamabad to step down and also urged the members of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to elect a new Mayor by vote of no confidence if he will not resign.

He said that the federal cabinet had decided to release Rs250 million for various development projects in Islamabad.

“The administration will start working efficiently in horticulture, sanitation and environmental sectors of the city from Monday”, he maintained.

He alleged that there was no development in the capital during last 10 years but now the government was going to initiate development work in Islamabad.

He said that a landfill site in addition to 5 garbage collection sites had been earmarked for MCI by CDA for effective garbage collection from the Islamabad.

“Water is a dire need for Islamabad and we are going to revive an old project of taking water from Ghazi Barotha, which will cost Rs150 billion and 100mgd water will be supplied to Rawalpindi and Islamabad”, he said.

He said that the dismantling of old Burma Bridge on Lahtrar road was underway and the construction of new bridge would be started soon while an underpass on the intersection of Sectors G-7 and G-8 would also commence in next two weeks.

He also said that another project to construct 3.8 kilometres long flyover at Bahra Kahu was also on cards, which would be constructed by National Highway Authority and a consultant had been engaged for the project.

Awan said that a flyover would be constructed on G.T road at Tarnol while 3 pedestrian bridges would also be construct in this financial year.

He informed that the incumbent government is keen to provide state of the art educational and health facilities in the capital city and in addition of the revamping of existing schools the new one are also in pipeline.

He considered the existing hospitals insufficient to cater the flow of patients and informed that three new hospitals are being constructed in different part of the capital which includes a 50 beds hospital at Bahra Khu, 200 beds hospital at Tarlai and a 200 beds hospital at Jahngi Syedan.

He informed that the expansion of Policy Clinic Hospital would also be commenced in few months as it was stopped due to court’s intervention regarding Argentina park but now the CDA had allocated another space for park in Sector D-12.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khuram Nawaz has informed that efforts are also being made to reserve quota for the local citizens of the Islamabad Capital Territory in all government departments.

“As a first step we successfully managed to get 20 percent quota in the jobs of Islamabad police”, he said.