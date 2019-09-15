Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chinese mid-autumn festival gala performances, workshop on Chinese intangible cultural heritage for Pakistani students and Wuhan photographic exhibition were held here at Pakistan National Council of Arts hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Pakistan.

China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Pakistan hosted two different cultural troupes in the capital. The Chinese classical cultural troupe enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing performance in PNCA.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was present on the occasion and said that these kinds of programmes were meant to promote the linkages between people and create the understanding amongst our nations regarding the Chinese culture and values. These programmes were part of the large public and cultural diplomacy initiatives of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan. Mr. Jamal Shah, Executive Director of PNCA also spoke on the occasion. Chinese Culture Counsellor Zhang Heqing was also present on the occasion.

The artists came from Chengdu School of Culture and Art and presented Chinese musical and dance in gala performances in PNCA to celebrate the Chinese mid-autumn festival and 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Another Chinese troupe comprising of 9 members were from Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism of China for a training workshop on ‘Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage’ i.e. hand embroidery, clay sculpture, oil paper umbrella, calligraphy, hangmen fist (traditional Chinese boxing) for Pakistani students.

‘Zhong Qiu Jie’, which is also known as the mid-autumn festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar. To the Chinese, mid-autumn festival means family reunion and peace. The festival is celebrated when the moon is believed to be the biggest and fullest. To the Chinese, a full moon is a symbol of prosperity, happiness, and family reunion. It is a time for family members and loved ones to congregate and enjoy the full moon - an auspicious symbol of abundance, harmony and luck. The CCCP has invited more than 100 Pakistani students from 7 different schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who participated in the training workshop of hand embroidery, clay sculpture, marital art and other intangible heritage to experience the traditional history and culture of China. Charming Wuhan Photography Exhibition was inaugurated by Zhang Heqing.

cultural counsellor of China and Director CCCP which will be displayed from 14th to 21st September, 2019 at China Cultural Centre in Pakistan.

The cultural counsellor attended the workshop as chief guest. He also interacted with Pakistani students and Chinese artists.