LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam on Sunday attended a religious event of Christians in Mariumabad. PTI leader Waheed Ahmad Khan, Bishop Sebastian Shah and other Christian leaders were also present. The Christian community came from all over the country to attend the event. Ijaz Alam said the Christian community made special arrangements for worship at their homes on this auspicious occasion. “In PTI’s tenure, minorities’ religious events are being celebrated with zeal and complete freedom. On the directions of Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Police inspector general, security arrangements at Ziarat Maryam were made. All festivals of the Christian community are being celebrated by the Punjab government,” he said. Bishop Sebastian Shah said, “This is a great festival for Catholics. This is 70th Ziarat in Pakistan and we are thankful to the district administration for making the best security arrangements on this occasion.” The Christian community also lauded the security arrangements and hoped that the minorities would continue their religious rituals with full freedom under the government of the PTI. Special prayers were also offered for the security of the country and freedom of Kashmir.