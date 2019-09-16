Share:

KHANEWAL - The Christian Community organised a ceremony here at Church of Pakistan to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir. Besides District Police Officer Omer Saeed Malik, a large number of large number civil society members, religious scholar, journalists, Saddr SDPO Shabbir Ahmed and PRO to DPO Malik Aoon Abbas participated in the ceremony

Speakers on the occasion, expressed their resolve that the entire nation stands united and fully share the troubles and pains of the Kashmiri brethren. They said that there is no any difference on all national issue, especially the core issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In his speech, the Khanewal DPO said that minorities always played a vital role in the development of the country. He said that all minorities are enjoying their rights including religious freedom and their patriotism has always been beyond any doubt. He lauded the organisers for holding the ceremony with a view to exhibit unity and show the world that the entire Pakistani nation is on same page on the Kashmir issue. On the occasion, the DPO presented flowers to Christian students on their success in their educational exams. At the end, all the participants made a chain of hands to show solidarity.