Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions to the cabinet committee for price control from Saudi Arabia to initiate crackdown against illegal profiteers. He added that the sale of essential items should be ensured at fixed rates. No leniency will be shown to those found selling essential items at exorbitant rates, he said.

The administrative officers should regularly visit markets for ensuring price control and no lame excuse will be acceptable with regard to the implementation of price control mechanism. The chief minister directed to take practical steps to overcome the artificial price-hike and made it clear that people cannot be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers. He reiterated that no lip-service will be acceptable as the initiatives taken for providing relief to the people should be visible to everyone. The price control magistrates should come out from their offices and check the rates of different items in markets. He said that artificial increase in the prices of pulses, vegetables and fruits will not be tolerated and added that district-level price control committees should also proactively perform to help implement governmental instructions in their respective areas.

CM takes notice of gang-rape of a student: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of gang-rape of a student in Bhakkar and sought a report from RPO Sargodha. He directed to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and legal action be initiated against them. He also directed the DPO Bhakkar to visit the residence of the grieved family and said that victim student will be provided justice at every cost.

CM condoles the death of the mother of Tayyab Hafeez Cheema: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of the mother of DIG Tayyab Hafeez Cheema. In a condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.