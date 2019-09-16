Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez said on Sunday that she was proud of thousands of alumni, who participated in the US government-funded programmes and English language courses. Addressing the 9th Annual Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Lahore Chapter reunion ceremony at a local hotel here, she said it was a moment of great satisfaction that these individuals were working to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan. Rodriguez said today’s celebration was an extension of the long-standing relationship between the people of Pakistan and the United States. More than 300 policymakers, scholars, educators, journalists, businessmen and students got together to celebrate the US-funded exchange programmes and presented different skits and tableaus on the occasion. Participants in the event were all alumni of programmes, funded by the United States government for study and professional development, and represent a range of Pakistanis from Punjab. She said Pakistan has one of the largest US-alumni communities in the world, with more than 29,000 students and professionals who have participated in US government-sponsored exchange programmes. PUAN President Lahore Chapter Zain Majid called upon the participants to volunteer for the network’s philanthropic activities to spread the knowledge they gained in the United States throughout Pakistan. The network recognised several prominent alumni, who have given back to their communities and mentored others.